PSE Customers can get free home electrification assessment

Do you have gas in your home provided by Puget Sound Energy?





If so, you can get a Go Electric: Home Electrification Assessment.

What you get?



Active PSE single family natural gas customers can receive a FREE home electrification assessment that includes:

An energy saving home improvement plan with guidance on how to go electric

$50 gift card for participating and up to $50 for referring others ($25 per referral; up to 2) What are the benefits?



A home electrification assessment can help you plan for energy-saving home improvements and create a roadmap for switching to an electric lifestyle (home heating, electric vehicle charging, solar, and more).





The post-assessment report will also include suggested resources such as utility rebates, and incentives from local, state and federal agencies.





While in the comfort of your own home, you and your Electrification Coach will complete the home electrification assessment in approximately 60 minutes.



Assessments are provided by our trusted partner, Franklin Energy, one of PSE’s service providers.



Do I qualify?



Free home electrification assessments are available for all active single family PSE natural gas customers.





Apply-online

Sign-up now for a home electrification assessment.

This is from the PSE website: