Major bus changes coming: 16 new routes, 51 modified, 33 routes deleted

However, for some reason, Sound Transit will add the new 515 downtown express to get Lynnwood bus riders to Seattle who don’t like the train (essentially duplicating service provided by the new light rail extension).connects UW to 145th: Route 65 to the UW will now continue to the Shoreline South Station, running along 145th St. but the 73 from Jackson Park to the UW will be deleted. Metro says the new Route 72 will partially replace the 372 and will run from the Shoreline South Station to the UW via Lake City.: Metro will delete the 372 , forcing UW faculty and students commuting between the Bothell and Seattle campuses to make a transfer. In its place, Metro is adding the new Route 324 from Bothell that terminates in Lake City where riders can make a transfer to the new Route 72 . Metro decided to not extend the new 331 to Bothell but Community Transit’s new Route 120 will connect Lynnwood station to the UW Bothell campus where riders can transfer to get to the UW Seattle campus. Taking the 522 Express , may provide a faster option but will still include a transfer.: Northshore riders can take Sound Transit’s Route 522 Express , which (currently) connects Woodinville to the Roosevelt light rail station along Bothell Way and Lake City Way with stops in Bothell, Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. When the East Link 2 Line from Lynnwood to Redmond opens in spring of 2025, the 522 will start running along 145th street to connect to the Shoreline south light rail station - providing another needed east/west connection across North King County. Further down the road, the Stride S3 Line will replace the 522 with all-electric, bus rapid transit (BRT) to Shoreline on Bothell Way and 145th starting in 2027.: Route 320 from Kenmore to South Lake Union will be deleted but Kenmore riders can take the new 331 and improved 322 and 522. The new east/west Route 331 from Kenmore will connect Lake Forest Park, Ballinger, Mountlake Terrace, and Aurora Village to Shoreline Community College. The 322 will now connect Kenmore riders to the Northgate Station instead of Roosevelt Station.: Lake Forest Park will mostly be left behind and remain a car-dependent, transit desert with bus routes only on the state highways that cut through town. But Metro will be expanding its Metro Flex service area to north Lake Forest Park and Kenmore allowing transit users to hail a ride with an app. The on-demand transit service will serve only north Lake Forest Park leaving residents south of Ballinger Way stuck in traffic.: The new express Route 909 and modified Route 130 will connect the Mountlake Terrace station to Edmonds station, opening up easy, car-free access to Edmonds’ downtown, waterfront, Kingston Ferry terminal and Amtrak station. The new Route 117 will connect light rail riders from Lynnwood to the Mukilteo Ferry.