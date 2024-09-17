King County Metro Transit Instruction Program for Seniors and people with disabilities





In an effort to help seniors and people with disabilities gain confidence and learn ridership skills, the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center welcomes King County Metro for a group instruction program that aims to introduce independent bus riding!





You will learn to safely and confidently use public transportation. Participants will learn about paying bus fare, using an Orca card, how to find bus stops, how to communicate with the driver, how to exit at the correct stop and general problem solving during your time riding the bus.



Date: Tuesday, 9/24/2024 1:00 – 2:00pm

Cost: FREE

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155

Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event.



Using public transportation can feel challenging or frightening for many people.