Free demo class Tuesday for Essentrics workout at Senior Activity Center
Monday, September 2, 2024
Join Certified Essentrics ® instructor Natalia von Somoff for an Essentrics workout!
The Essentrics workout is a gentle, full-body exercise program that strengthens, stretches and tones every muscle and joint to increase flexibility and mobility.
All fitness levels are welcome!
Special FREE Demonstration Class! Tuesday, September 3, 2024 from 11:15am–12:15pm
Class Times:
Age Reversing Essentrics Workout - Tuesdays 10:00am – 11:00am
Cost: Member $60 per Month Non Member $76 per Month
Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class. Class starts the first week of September!
Shoreline Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
