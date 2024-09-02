Free demo class Tuesday for Essentrics workout at Senior Activity Center

Essentrics instructor Natalia von Somoff Essentrics

Join Certified Essentrics ® instructor Natalia von Somoff for an Essentrics workout!





The Essentrics workout is a gentle, full-body exercise program that strengthens, stretches and tones every muscle and joint to increase flexibility and mobility.





All fitness levels are welcome!





Special FREE Demonstration Class! Tuesday, September 3, 2024 from 11:15am–12:15pm





Class Times:





Age Reversing Essentrics Workout - Tuesdays 10:00am – 11:00am

Cost: Member $60 per Month Non Member $76 per Month



Age Reversing Essentrics Workout - Saturdays 10:00am – 11:00am

Cost: Member $60 per Month Non Member $76 per Month









Shoreline Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class. Class starts the first week of September!







