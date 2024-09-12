Call for Artists for new public art at Horizon View Park

Horizon View Park in Lake Forest Park

The LFP Garden Tour and City of LFP have put out a call for Artists (RFQ) for new public art at Horizon View Park. The LFP Garden Tour and City of LFP have put out a call for Artists (RFQ) for new public art at Horizon View Park.





The piece will reference the history and location of the area and be in harmony with its surroundings. It may be abstract or traditional, and possibly functional. It will be composed of materials suitable for long-term outdoor display/use and easy to maintain. The artwork must be new work created for this site.



The sculpture will most likely be located in an area near the entrance and/or play ground at Horizon View Park which is located at the highest point in Lake Forest Park.





This area has mounding terrain and would be enhanced by a creative bench or other interactive element.





The park provides an opportunity to contemplate the night sky, surrounding mountains and territorial landscape. Amenities for active use of Horizon View Park include a soccer field, tennis court, half-court basketball, walking paths around a reservoir and through a wooded area, picnic tables, and a playground.









The full RFQ can be seen here Horizon View Park is located in a residential neighborhood and is enjoyed by all ages and abilities. While there are several pieces of public art in the Town Center/City Hall area of LFP, this will be the first public art installation in the Horizon View Park neighborhood.











Questions can be directed to publicartlfpgardentour@gmail.com

The selected artist(s) will create a free-standing artwork to be located in an outdoor area visible to motorists, pedestrians and park users.