What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline August 14 – August 20

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
August 14 – August 20
Watercolors, Community Champion Awards, City Walks, Celebrate Shoreline, Farm Fresh Produce, and more, there’s something from everyone this week in Shoreline! Mark your calendars and join the fun!
SilverKite: Expressive Watercolor
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Discover the enchanting world of watercolors, where you will unleash your creativity through a variety of techniques. Explore color and texture, expressing your unique artistic vision in this immersive workshop. Registration not required.
History of Development along Aurora Walk and Talk
Thursday, August 15, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Meet at Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Avenue N
Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk and talk exploring the history of development along the Aurora Corridor. Learn about why this area developed and the impacts we see today. Walkers are encouraged to add to the conversation with their knowledge and experiences. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/
2024 Shoreline Community and Business Champion Awards
Friday, August 16, 2024
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall
The City of Shoreline invites you to join us to celebrate the community and business leaders who make Shoreline a thriving, vibrant, and welcoming place for all. Presented in partnership with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, the award acknowledges and celebrates a leader whose contributions to the community make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who live, learn, work, and play in Shoreline. This free event will bring residents, businesses, city officials and other community leaders together to celebrate successes, acknowledge contributions, and strengthen community bonds. Register for this free event here.
Planning a Rain Garden in the Pacific Northwest
Saturday, August 17, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spartan Recreation Center
This free class will teach you how rain gardens enhance our natural environment and quality of life. Registration is required. Sign up online. This is part of a Gardening for Climate Change workshop series funded in part by an Environmental Mini-Grant.
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, August 17, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
St. Dunstan’s to Llandover Woods Walk
Saturday, August 17, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Dunstan's Church
Meet at: St. Dunstan's Church 722 N 145th St.
We will walk south from the church, then down a long, winding road through the forest with scattered estates, to a waterfront overlook. We will return by a much shorter route though Llandover Woods. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/
Cuttings Propagation Workshop
Saturday, August 17, 2024
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Learn the artful skill of propagating plants by cuttings. Creating more plants by vegetative reproduction is a rewarding and fun hobby you can easily add to your gardening tool belt. Spend a morning at the garden learning how to identify healthy cutting materials, how to process them, and aftercare. Participants will go home with a small collection of plant propagules to grow on, or gift to others. Fee course; registration required.
Yoga in the Park
Saturday, August 17, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Gentle Yoga class, regardless of your age or physical activity level. This class meets behind the Richmond Beach Library, weather permitting. In case of rain or high heat class will meet in the library meeting room. Please register. Walk-ins welcome as space allows.
Celebrate Shoreline
Saturday, August 17, 2024
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s 29th birthday! The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities and more! This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities. Visit the Celebrate Shoreline webpage for additional information.
Lunch Bunch Stories
Monday, August 19, 2024
1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Shoreline Library
Come for the Free Summer Meals program and listen to stories while you munch! Share songs and do activities! All ages welcome. Registration not required.
Energize Shoreline Workshop
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
City of Shoreline Virtual Event
Energize Shoreline Brings Savings on Heating and Cooling to Shoreline Residents.
Join the City for a FREE virtual workshop and learn about heat pump technology, get details on available funding and incentives, and have the opportunity to ask questions of program experts and installer partners. After attending a workshop, participants will be eligible to receive a $1000 discount* on the heat pump installation, which can be stacked with other rebates and incentives. Energize Shoreline workshops are open to anyone! If you are interested in learning more about heat pumps, or are ready to install one, we encourage you to attend to learn more! Registration is required. Sign up and reserve your spot today!
