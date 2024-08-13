Shorewood tennis player wins week long scholarship to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain

Shorewood rising junior, Xander Gordon, won a week long scholarship to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.





Shorewood tennis player Xander Gordon

selected for a week long tennis camp in Mallorca, Spain

He was chosen at the end of the local Rafa Nadal Academy camp held last week at Central Park Tennis Club in Kirkland. He was chosen at the end of the local Rafa Nadal Academy camp held last week at Central Park Tennis Club in Kirkland.





The most talented player of each camp who best exemplifies Rafa’s values will be selected for a free Week-long camp at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Spain





A huge honor and recognition!



--Leslie Boyd







