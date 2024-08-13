Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development – Entry





The Traffic Management Center (TMC) operates and controls integrated traffic management systems in one of the most congested and complex freeway networks in the country. The software group designs, programs, enhances, and maintains one of the most advanced transportation operations software suites in the nation that includes tolling, surveillance, tunnels, express lanes, public information, web services, and freeway control and operation.









This position helps deliver WSDOT’s mission through working with the software development and traffic management teams to develop, enhance, support, and maintain Traffic Management Systems (TMS) within WSDOT. The duties include requirements gathering, application design, coding, testing, deployment, and maintenance in an iterative and interactive style of development. This position fosters a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.



Job description and application





This software suite is operated in full or in part across the state. Programming principles are directed by laws and codes and set rates for toll revenue collection, support life and safety, and direct and advise travelers on routing. This position creates and maintains applications as part of the TMS Software Team.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$79,770 - $107,276 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a skilled and professional individual to fill a role at the IT Application Development – Entry level in Shoreline, WA.