WSDOT Request For Proposal Development Specialist (TE3)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$78,460 - $105,550 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Requests for Proposal (RFP) Development Specialist in Shoreline, WA. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This position supports that mission by developing procurement schedules for design-build projects, collaborating with Project Development teams to set projects goals evaluation criteria, reviewing Requests for Proposals (RFP) documents, and facilitating the review and evaluation of Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) and Proposals.