Scene on the Sound: The Lady Washington

Photo by Jan Hansen

Lady Washington passed through this afternoon after a time in Everett and Anacortes.





Photo by Jan Hansen

A trip aboard is a delight as the crew works the lines that secure her to a dock and then hoist the sails. The sounds of the wind and water replace the sounds of an engines.





History is shared and experienced in a wonderful experience for young and old. I, obviously, recommend getting aboard and sharing an ahoy.





--Jan Hansen







