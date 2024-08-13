Scene on the Sound: The Lady Washington

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Photo by Jan Hansen

Lady Washington passed through this afternoon after a time in Everett and Anacortes. 

Photo by Jan Hansen

A trip aboard is a delight as the crew works the lines that secure her to a dock and then hoist the sails. The sounds of the wind and water replace the sounds of an engines. 

History is shared and experienced in a wonderful experience for young and old. I, obviously, recommend getting aboard and sharing an ahoy.

--Jan Hansen

  

Posted by DKH at 3:40 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  