Scene on the Sound: The Lady Washington
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Lady Washington passed through this afternoon after a time in Everett and Anacortes.
|Photo by Jan Hansen
A trip aboard is a delight as the crew works the lines that secure her to a dock and then hoist the sails. The sounds of the wind and water replace the sounds of an engines.
History is shared and experienced in a wonderful experience for young and old. I, obviously, recommend getting aboard and sharing an ahoy.
--Jan Hansen
