Vocal recital of Schubert's Schwanengesang August 25, 2024 at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church

"Schwanengesang" by Franz Schubert Will Schlott, Baritone with Christopher Powell, piano







Sunday, August 25 at 4pm



Join us Sunday August 25, 2024 at 4pm for a recital presentation of Schubert's "Schwanengesang," performed by baritone Will Schlott and collaborative pianist Christopher Powell.





Will Schlott has been singing as a section leader in the St. Dunstan's choir for a little over a year, and he is currently preparing to audition for graduate studies in voice at some of the country's top programs.





Donations will go towards application fees and audition-related travel expenses.



Schwanengesang ("Swan Song") is a posthumously published collection of the last songs composed by Franz Schubert before his death in 1828.





Unlike a typical song-cycle which features text by one single poet throughout, Schwanengesang features text from three different poets.





The first seven song texts are from Rellstab, the following six from Heine, and the last one being Seidl's sole contribution.



