Travels with Charlie: Let’s get thru this Storm

Now this current Lightning / Thunderstorm meant time for Charlie to take the leap from understanding Booming Fireworks to coping with Bright Light Explosions that shake our house walls and windows. I heard the storm was coming and got prepared with some training kibbles and apple chunks for soothing diversions. But. Back on July 4th… Charlie learned Fireworks were coupled with treats and playing around. ( Travels with Charlie: How Charlie learned to love fireworks. 7/5/24 Now this current Lightning / Thunderstorm meant time for Charlie to take the leap from understanding Booming Fireworks to coping with Bright Light Explosions that shake our house walls and windows. I heard the storm was coming and got prepared with some training kibbles and apple chunks for soothing diversions.









Soon this monstrous storm engulfed us. Weather action all around us...

Charlie and I were in my basement office with the garden door open to the lightning, thunder and rain.





Lots of weather everywhere.



Flashing Lights and Booming Thunder Cracks all around us.





Charlie did not freak out!





He was hanging out in a favorite chair.

He already figured out that every storm event was followed by a crunchy treat.



He was correct. We enjoyed the storm energetic ruckus without any shaking fears.

Of course, he loved some treats.



Love 'tis weather.

Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





