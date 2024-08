Photo courtesy City of MLT Following the fire on August 4, 2024 on Edmount Island in Lake Ballinger, the City of Mountlake Terrace has installed a sign to inform the public that the Island is off limits. Following the fire on August 4, 2024 on Edmount Island in Lake Ballinger, the City of Mountlake Terrace has installed a sign to inform the public that the Island is off limits.





The fire was thought to have been started by an illegal campfire.