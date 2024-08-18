City of Mountlake Terrace considering future of Recreation Pavilion

By Diane Hettrick





Here's a story familiar to Shoreline residents. The Rec Pavilion in Mountlake Terrace is aging, should have been replaced 15 years ago, parts are no longer available, and it has reached a point where something has to be done.





When Shoreline was faced with this issue, they tore down the pool and planted grass.





MLT ia a small city and swimming pools are very expensive. The Rec Pavilion has extensive use and it's no secret that many of its users live in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





Following is an article published in MLTNews.com

Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion

Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace

