State Lands Commissioner reports 3300 lightning strikes in 24 hours

State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz says





"We needed the rain, but not the lightning. What a show but definitely didn’t need the fire starts it brought.





"Our firefighters, aviation pilots, dispatchers and all the teams that support our firefighters and first responders behind the scenes are working around the clock to contain the large fires on our landscape and put out all the new starts on initial attack so they don’t grow."





Over 3300 lightning strikes in 24 hrs sets a new record this year.





Fires on state lands along the Cascades.