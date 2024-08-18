State Lands Commissioner reports 3300 lightning strikes in 24 hours

Sunday, August 18, 2024

State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz says 

"We needed the rain, but not the lightning. What a show but definitely didn’t need the fire starts it brought. 

"Our firefighters, aviation pilots, dispatchers and all the teams that support our firefighters and first responders behind the scenes are working around the clock to contain the large fires on our landscape and put out all the new starts on initial attack so they don’t grow."

Over 3300 lightning strikes in 24 hrs sets a new record this year.

Fires on state lands along the Cascades.

Posted by DKH at 11:06 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  