Power outages as of 10pm Sunday August 18, 2024

75 customers are out of power in Shoreline Sunday evening after an isolated thunderstorm moved through the area around 5pm. 75 customers are out of power in Shoreline Sunday evening after an isolated thunderstorm moved through the area around 5pm.





WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse reports that winds gusted to around 40mph, with some places as high as 45mph.



The top wind speed he was able to find inside Shoreline city limits was 35mph.