A fun day at Celebrate Shoreline
Sunday, August 18, 2024
|Musicians on multiple stages and frozen cookie dough for snacks
Photo by Claudia Meadows
Celebrate Shoreline is the City's annual birthday celebration.
Incorporated in August 1995, this is the City’s signature event celebrating Shoreline’s cityhood.
|New friends to meet
Photo by Pat Deagen
The festival had multiple stages with live music and shows, a beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food, toy workshop, hands on activities and more!
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
The free, family friendly festival had sunny weather and cheerful crowds. Food trucks were lined up on the perimeter and there were trees for those who preferred shade.
|Photo by Pat Deagen
Shoreline Schools, Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Library, the ACS van all had interesting displays and things to explore.
|The inflatable toys are always popular
Photo by Pat Deagen
Besides the giant inflatable slide, there were pony rides and goats to pet.
|Photo by Pat Deagen
Who doesn't love a goat? They are very affectionate and like to be petted.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
