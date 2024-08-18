A fun day at Celebrate Shoreline

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Photo by Claudia Meadows

The Celebrate Shoreline Festival was held on Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 12pm - 9pm, at Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Musicians on multiple stages and frozen cookie dough for snacks
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Celebrate Shoreline is the City's annual birthday celebration. 

Incorporated in August 1995, this is the City’s signature event celebrating Shoreline’s cityhood.

New friends to meet
Photo by Pat Deagen

The festival had multiple stages with live music and shows, a beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food, toy workshop, hands on activities and more!

Photo by Claudia Meadows

The free, family friendly festival had sunny weather and cheerful crowds. Food trucks were lined up on the perimeter and there were trees for those who preferred shade.

Photo by Pat Deagen

Shoreline Schools, Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Library, the ACS van all had interesting displays and things to explore.

The inflatable toys are always popular
Photo by Pat Deagen

Besides the giant inflatable slide, there were pony rides and goats to pet.

Photo by Pat Deagen

Who doesn't love a goat? They are very affectionate and like to be petted.

Photo by Claudia Meadows
But for those who preferred to ride, there were ponies! Every kid can be a cowboy.


