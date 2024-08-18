Historical fiction by local author receives the President's Award Gold Medal from Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA)
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Alice's War received the President's Award Gold Medal in historical fiction from the Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA). The FAPA contest is open to books published anywhere in the world.
Alice must balance her own ambitions as an aspiring naturalist against her responsibilities for her two grandchildren suddenly placed in her care.
Alice struggles to help her grandson Martin, who comes of age during this tumultuous time. His attraction to the Jewish refugee, Sonja, is challenged by the forces of hatred set loose on the world.
As outside forces tear Alice's family and community apart, she quietly gathers and reforms their sustaining bonds.
Author William McClain is a Lake Forest Park native, currently residing in Lynnwood. In addition to writing fiction he has published numerous articles on environmental issues, focusing on ways to make our home spaces environmentally friendly.
