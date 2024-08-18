LFP Early Registration for Fall Recreation Programs with the City of Shoreline begins August 22, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Live in Lake Forest Park? Interested in recreation? 

Take advantage of recreation programs offered through the City of Shoreline. 

Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year! 

LFP Residents early registration for Fall 2024 begins August 22, 2024 at 8:00am.

Visit shorelinewa.gov/recreation for more information or give them a call at 206-801-2600 with any questions.

Reminder, LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. 

For more information, go to the LFP webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.


