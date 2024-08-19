Bridge Lessons at Seattle Bridge Center
Monday, August 19, 2024
There’s a lot going on at Seattle Bridge Center this fall. This article contains links to detailed information about two lesson series this fall.
Basic Bridge: Ten Steps to Basic Bridge, a series of 10 lessons for beginning bridge players, starts Monday, September 9, 2024 and runs on Monday & Thursday evenings through October 10.
In this series, you’ll learn bridge from the ground up. No partner, and no previous bridge experience required, though it is helpful if you have previously played some trick-taking card game (like Spades, Hearts, Euchre, or Pinochle). Cost is $15 per person per lesson, pay as you go, cards & cash accepted. Full information here
Intermediate Bidding: Two Over One in a Nutshell, a series of 10 lessons for players with a reasonably solid understanding of the basics of the game of Bridge, starts Monday, October 21, 2024, and runs on Monday & Thursday evenings through November 25 (no class on October 31). No partner required. Cost is $15 per person per lesson, pay as you go, cards & cash accepted. Full information here
Classes are held at Seattle Bridge Center, 1539 NE 145th Street, Seattle WA 98125. We are a half-mile east of Interstate 5 at Exit 175 for NE 145th Street. We share a parking lot with the QFC supermarket and Dollar Tree store on the southeast corner of 15th Ave NE and NE 145th St. If you are facing the entrance to the Dollar Tree store, turn to your right and you will be facing our front door. We have plenty of free parking, and (beginning September 14) a direct bus link to the new Link light rail station at Shoreline South/148th.
If you'd like to watch a game of Duplicate Bridge live and in person, please join us Tuesday evenings for Rookie Duplicate, where spectators are always welcome. The game starts at 7pm; please arrive 10 minutes ahead of game time to get settled in. (No Rookie game on August 20.)
The complete and current schedule for Rookie Duplicate games and the beginner lessons can be found here -- then follow the link for "Results/Calendar."
Questions? Want to register? Send an email to SeattleBridgeCenter@gmail.com and tell us to "Sign me up for the beginner series starting September 9" or “Sign me up for the two-over-one series starting October 21”.
