Travels with Charlie: AppleSauce Time

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Photo by Gordon Snyder

A few weeks ago Charlie and I checked out a favorite wild apple tree. We wandered back there to check the apple crop.

I noticed a few apples already on the ground for the critters. But there were lots on the tree.

While Charlie sniffed around, I used the only bags I had to pick enough for Homemade Applesauce.

Now’s a good time to check out your favorite wild apple tree now while apples are still green. Ignore any that have insect or other scares.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Here’s some of our good ones.

Chris will turn these beauties into an unbeatable treat.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 2:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  