Hillwood Neighborhood Association project to restore Einstein Salmon now underway
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Hillwood Neighborhood Association (HNA) has begun the process of restoring the iconic fiberglass salmon installed on the corner plaza at Einstein Middle School at 3rd NW & NW 195th in Hillwood Neighborhood.
The fish are owned by Shoreline Schools who have given HNA permission to remove the fish and take them off-site for restoration work.
|After safely moving the salmon to the work site, HNA board members Paul Lewing, Kim Brazell (with back to the camera), Jocelyn C. Asher and volunteer Rick Asher discuss the paint removal process. Photo by HannahJunePhotography
Research for this project began at the end of 2022.
In July of 2024, the City of Shoreline approved the funding for the restoration through a Neighborhood Mini-Grant. The project has now begun!
|HNA board member Kim Brazell and volunteer Rick Asher transport the first salmon to a carefully cushioned van for the ride to where it will undergo cleaning, repairing, and painting.
Photo by HannahJunePhotography
Once the work is done, the salmon will be reinstalled and dedicated in a public ceremony in October 2024.
If you would like to help with the project, contact Hillwood at myHillwoodmail@gmail.com
The Hillwood webpage will be active later this month.
