SHORELINE: Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures next week

Lane restrictions on 145th all next week

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in several areas around Shoreline as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.





The work involves the following closures at all three I-5 interchanges in Shoreline





The northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 145th St from 11pm to 5am nightly Monday, Aug. 19, through Thursday morning, Aug. 22.

The left lane on the NE 145th St on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 8pm to 6am nightly Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday morning, Aug. 23.

The three left lanes of northbound I-5 between NE 175th St and SR 104 from 10pm Wednesday, Aug. 21, to 5am Thursday, Aug. 22; from 10:30pm Thursday, Aug. 22, to 5am Friday, Aug. 23; and from 9pm to 7am nightly Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday morning, Aug. 25.

The NE 175th St on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 11pm Thursday, Aug. 22, to 5am Friday, Aug. 23.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 104 from 11pm Thursday, Aug. 22, to 5am Friday, Aug. 23.

The NE 175th St on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 11:59pm to 7am nightly Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday morning, Aug. 25.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 104 from 11:59pm to 7am nightly Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday morning, Aug. 25. SR 104 in this context is Ballinger Way to the east and NE 104th to the west





In addition, from Saturday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 22, Sound Transit will conduct waterline work on eastbound and westbound NE 145th St (WA-523) from 3rd Ave NE to 8th Ave NE.





This work will cause nighttime lane restrictions just east of 5th Ave NE on NE 145th St. The closures will happen at night to minimize traffic and community disruptions.







