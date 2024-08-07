Tickets are on sale now for the Driftwood Players mainstage season

Wednesday, August 7, 2024


Season tickets as well as individual tickets are available for the Edmonds Driftwood Players 2024-25 mainstage season.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK!

SUBSCRIBE to all 4 shows and SAVE!


EDP's 66th Mainstage Season is bursting with variety and excitement and the best way to enjoy it is with a Season Subscription. 


