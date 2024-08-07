Free, in-person computer classes at Shoreline Library



Microsoft Excel Level 1

Monday, August 12, 10:30am-12pm

Discover Excel for work or home. Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.





Microsoft Excel Level 2

Monday, August 19, 10:30am-12pm

Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables, and charts.

Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.



Microsoft Excel Level 3

Monday, August 26, 10:30am-12pm

Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.

Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.











