Free, in-person computer classes at Shoreline Library
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Monday, August 12, 10:30am-12pm
Discover Excel for work or home. Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.
Microsoft Excel Level 2
Monday, August 19, 10:30am-12pm
Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables, and charts.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.
Microsoft Excel Level 3
Monday, August 26, 10:30am-12pm
Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.
