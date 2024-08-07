Free, in-person computer classes at Shoreline Library

Microsoft Excel Level 1
Monday, August 12, 10:30am-12pm
Discover Excel for work or home. Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet. 

Microsoft Excel Level 2
Monday, August 19, 10:30am-12pm
Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables, and charts. 
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.
 
Microsoft Excel Level 3
Monday, August 26, 10:30am-12pm
Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.




