2022 Park Bond Projects: Construction to begin at Shoreview Off-Leash Dog Park

The Ridgecrest dog park is complete and open for use.

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

After years of planning, construction is set to begin on the next 2022 Park Bond Project!









During construction, the park will be closed. Improvements to Shoreview Park should be completed by next summer.



Improvements will include new fencing, a paved accessible path, shade structure, shy dog area, and resurfacing of the parking lot with accessible parking and drop-off locations.





During construction, we invite you to use the new off-leash dog area at Ridgecrest Park (108 NE 161st Street).



