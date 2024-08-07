2022 Park Bond Projects: Construction to begin at Shoreview Off-Leash Dog Park
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
|The Ridgecrest dog park is complete and open for use.
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
After years of planning, construction is set to begin on the next 2022 Park Bond Project!
On August 12, 2024 construction will begin at Shoreview Off-Leash Dog Park, 700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline WA 98177
During construction, the park will be closed. Improvements to Shoreview Park should be completed by next summer.
Improvements will include new fencing, a paved accessible path, shade structure, shy dog area, and resurfacing of the parking lot with accessible parking and drop-off locations.
During construction, we invite you to use the new off-leash dog area at Ridgecrest Park (108 NE 161st Street).
The Eastside OLDA (1902 NE 150th Street) is also available for the rest of this year; however, it is closed for a road paving project until August 19. The Eastside OLDA is on state property and will close permanently at the end of this year.
0 comments:
Post a Comment