

By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline



What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?

August 7 – August 13





Shoreline has a fantastic lineup of events coming up this week! On August 7, enjoy the Zaniac Comedy Show with Alex Zerbe at Shoreline Library. August 10 is packed with the Shoreline Farmers Market, Fire-Resistant Landscape Gardening class, and more.

Families can enjoy Baby Story Time and Lunch Bunch Stories at the Shoreline Library on August 12. Don’t miss the North City Jazz Walk on August 13, featuring live jazz at multiple venues. Mark your calendars and join the fun!

https://www.destinationshoreline.com/calendar.





Keep reading for more details or visit

Zaniac Comedy Show

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

6:30 PM - 7:15 PM

With the energy of 1,000 suns, Alex Zerbe, the Zaniac, moves like an untamed rubber band around the stage. Jaws will drop as the audience braces itself against an onslaught of comedy, juggling and wacky rap songs! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. All ages welcome with adult. Registration not required.

Wisdom Café: How Old Are You (in your mind?)

Thursday, August 8, 2024

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

No matter what age you celebrated at your last birthday, many people think of themselves as younger than their age. What age are you when you think about it and what about that age is significant? Wisdom Cafes provide space for older adults to engage in ongoing and facilitated conversations about livability issues affecting all people, as we grow. Registration not required.

Fire-Resistant Landscape Gardening

Saturday, August 10, 2024

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

This free class will teach you how to get started with a fire-resistant landscape at your home Registration is required. Sign up online. This is part of a Gardening for Climate Change workshop series funded in part by an Environmental Mini-Grant.

Shoreline Farmers Market

Saturday, August 10, 2024

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).







Concrete Leaf Casting

Saturday, August 10, 2024

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Two sessions: 10 am and 12:30 pmAdd a personal touch to your garden with a concrete leaf cast! In this workshop, you will create an eye-catching work of art for your garden or home. Carolyn Barden has been teaching this class at the Garden for many years. Can you spot all of her creations in the Garden? Crafter-extraordinaire, Carolyn will show you how to create, paint, and seal your cast, as well as demonstrate various ways to display the finished product. Due to high demand, two sessions will be offered. Please select your preferred session. Fee course; registration required.

Prime Roots Talk & Taste at Shoreline Town & Country Market

Saturday, August 10, 2024

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Since 2017, Prime Roots have been on a mission to reimagine the old-world deli case by making a better plant-based deli meat - one that’s not only sustainable, but also satisfies your cravings for the umami taste and texture of meat. Crafted with the same epicurean processes of roasting, drying and curing, Prime Roots koji-meats’ nostalgic flavors are ready for sandwiches, pizzas and charcuterie boards. Prime Roots joins us in the markets this July to sample their products and show us how they're making the world a better place one slice at a time.

Come and join the conversation; part educational, part inspirational, these fun events will include samples of three delicious recipes featuring Prime Roots products, so you can taste as you learn!







A Fairy Tale Called Playland

Saturday, August 10, 2024

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

The Shoreline Historical Museum shares the story of North Seattle’s premier amusement park, its opening and closing and all the fun in between. Registration not required.

Baby Story Time

Monday, August 12, 2024

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Shoreline Library



Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.







Lunch Bunch Stories

Monday, August 12, 2024

1:15 PM - 1:45 PM

Shoreline Library



Come for the Free Summer Meals program and listen to stories while you munch! Share songs and do activities! All ages welcome. Registration not required.







North City Jazz Walk

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

6:30 PM - 10:15 PM

North City Business District



North City's favorite annual jazz festival is back with an outstanding lineup of live jazz at nine indoor and outdoor venues. From traditional jazz, blues and Americana jazz, to spectacular flamenco jazz, we've got something for everyone! Ticketed attendees will have access to all nine venues; non-ticketed attendees have access to the two free outdoor venues. Tickets available online.



For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

