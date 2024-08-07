Initial election results August 6, 2024

Note that reported results are unofficial until certified by the county election boards on August 20, 2024. The Secretary of State certifies final results by August 23, 2024.





The top 2 advance to the general election in November. Races marked with an asterisk* have only one or two candidates so both are guaranteed a spot on the general election now.





Listed are the top two or three in each race as of the first results. Some of these names could change, depending on when individual counties process their ballots and turn them in to the state.





August 6, 2024 results - a million votes counted





Federal





Senator

Sen. Maria Cantwell 58%

Dr. Raul Garcia 21%





State





Governor

Bob Ferguson 45%

Dave Reichert 30%





Lt. Governor

Denny Heck 49%

Dan Matthews 22%





Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs 49%

Dale Whitaker 37%





State Treasurer*

Mike Pellicciotti 59%

Sharon Hanek 41%





State Auditor*

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy 59%

Matt Hawkins 41%





Attorney General

Pete Serrano 42%

Nick Brown 36%





Commissioner of Public Lands

Jaime Herrera Beutler 22.64%

Sue Kuehl Pederson 20.26%

Dave Upthegrove 19.85%





Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris Reykdal 40%

David Olson 31%



Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer 45%

Phil Fortunato 28%

Congressional Districts





1st District

Suzan DelBene 64%

Orion Webster 9.77%

Jeb Brewer 9.39%





7th District

Pramila Jayapal 78%

Dan Alexander 8.82%

Liz Hallock 7.82%





9th District

Adam Smith 56%

Paul Martin 18.92%

Melissa Chaudhry 17.73%





State Legislative Districts





Legislative District 1





State Senator*

Derek Stanford 96%





State Representative Pos. 1*

Davina Duerr 72%

Mark Davies 28%





State Representative Pos. 2*

Shelley Kloba 96%





Legislative District 32





State Representative Pos. 1*

Cindy Ryu 75%

Lisa Rezac 25%





State Representative Pos. 2

Lauren Davis 69%

Lori Theis 25%





Legislative District 46





State Representative Pos. 1

Gerry Pollet 82%

Beth Daranciang 11%





State Representative Pos. 2*

Darya Farivar 87%

Simone Barron 12%







