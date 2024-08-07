Puget Sound Antique Radio & Vintage Technology Swap Meet August 18, 2024
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Puget Sound Antique Radio & Vintage Technology Swap Meet Sunday August 18, 2024, 9am-1pm at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in the west parking lot.
There will be hundreds of old-time radios, ham gear, old collectibles and vintage technology.
Past items for sale have included vintage computers, musical instruments, TVs, and gaming. There's no telling what you will find.
See working vintage radios, buy a radio or have your radio evaluated at our tech desk by a restoration expert and learn what Puget Sound Antique Radio does to preserve vintage radio history.
Entry is free to the public and sale will start at 9am. The gate will open to swap meet vendors at 6am.
Visit the PSARA website for more information. PSARA is a non-profit organization recognized by the State of Washington.
