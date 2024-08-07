Sundays at the Garden -Woodland Learning Adventures for 4-12
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
|Photo courtesy Kruckeberg
Sundays at the Garden Woodland Learning Adventures with Jennifer Priester: This is a free children's program for fun and learning! Ages 4-12.
Unwind in the garden while your kids, ages 4-12, dive into hands-on fun in the Children’s Discovery Garden! *Note: Parents must remain on the premises during the workshop.
Join us for creative crafts, interactive nature walks, nature-based story time, and hands-on gardening! Two sessions: 10:30am & 1:00pm
