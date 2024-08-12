Shorewood duo win at USTA Junior Tournament

Monday, August 12, 2024

Riley Boyd and Rylie Gettman win at USTA Junior Tennis Tournament
Photo by Leslie Boyd

This weekend local tennis athletes headed down to compete in a USTA Junior Tennis Tournament at the Boeing Employees Tennis Club in Kent.

Shorewood rising senior, Rylie Gettman, won the Girls 18 under division with a final win against Anika Nair (Sammamish) 6-2, 6-3.

In the Boys 18 under division, rising Shorewood junior, Riley Boyd, defeated Noah McNaughton (Curtis) 6-1, 6-2 in the finals.


