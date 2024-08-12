Shorewood duo win at USTA Junior Tournament
Monday, August 12, 2024
|Riley Boyd and Rylie Gettman win at USTA Junior Tennis Tournament
Photo by Leslie Boyd
This weekend local tennis athletes headed down to compete in a USTA Junior Tennis Tournament at the Boeing Employees Tennis Club in Kent.
Shorewood rising senior, Rylie Gettman, won the Girls 18 under division with a final win against Anika Nair (Sammamish) 6-2, 6-3.
In the Boys 18 under division, rising Shorewood junior, Riley Boyd, defeated Noah McNaughton (Curtis) 6-1, 6-2 in the finals.
