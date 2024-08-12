New Chinese restaurants in Shoreline replace old ones

Two long-time Shoreline restaurants have closed but are being replaced with new ones.

Susan Westphal is enthusiastic about Chen.s.

Today I noticed for the first time that the Black Pearl on 146th and 15th Ave NE has new owners. It is now called Chen.s Shanghai. Always wanting to support new business ventures, my housemate and I went there for dinner tonight. Parking is horrid (as always) and we parked in the Goodwill parking lot.





Inside has been refreshed (bright pink!) and is clean. We ordered combination fried rice, dry-fried green beans (spicy is an option but we declined), Special crispy pork with mixed vegetables and buns (to make sandwiches) and Xiaolongbao (meat dumplings).





Way too much food for the two of us but we love leftovers. Don't let the pictures on the menu put you off. The actual food is much more attractive. It was SO GOOD! We will be going back and hope others in the neighborhood support our new restaurant. They appear to be doing a bang-up UberEats business already.







