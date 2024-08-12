Aurora in the sky over Shoreline
Monday, August 12, 2024
|Aurora over Shoreline
Photo by Barbara Twaddell
An Aurora was actually visible from Shoreline. Thanks to Barbara Twaddell for capturing one for us.
"PERSEID METEORS AND AURORAS: The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight, Aug. 11-12, with dozens of bright meteors per hour visible from dark-sky sites.
"The timing is great for northern sky watchers. The shower's broad peak coincides with the expected arrival of one or more CMEs, allowing photographers to catch meteors cutting through the aurora borealis. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.
--Spaceweather.com
