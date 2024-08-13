Reminder: Concert August 17, 2024 with visiting musicians

Saturday August 17, 2024 at 3pm, Shoreline U.M.C. 14511 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

This is a reminder that we are hosting a concert by two world renowned performing artists. We are excited about this opportunity and hope for a wide participation from the community.





Please know that the concert will start exactly at 3:00pm, and people arriving late will be asked to wait in the wings until the first break to not interrupt the performers.





The concert is free, but donations are appreciated.





Please come enjoy this rare opportunity.







