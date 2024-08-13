Reminder: Concert August 17, 2024 with visiting musicians

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Saturday August 17, 2024 at 3pm, Shoreline U.M.C. 14511 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.

This is a reminder that we are hosting a concert by two world renowned performing artists. We are excited about this opportunity and hope for a wide participation from the community.

Please know that the concert will start exactly at 3:00pm, and people arriving late will be asked to wait in the wings until the first break to not interrupt the performers. 

The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. 

Please come enjoy this rare opportunity.


Posted by DKH at 12:52 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  