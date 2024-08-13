Photo courtesy Sound Transit

Celebrate the opening of light rail on Friday, August 30, 2024





Ribbon Cutting 11:00am – 12:30pm in Lynnwood





Starting at 11am at Lynnwood City Center Station, Sound Transit will kick off opening celebrations with a public ribbon-cutting event.





After speeches by local leaders, the ribbon will officially be cut around 12:30pm, and riders will be welcomed onboard the new 1 Line Extension to Lynnwood for the very first time.





The Lynnwood City Center Station garage will be open for those planning to drive. Carpooling, biking, walking, or using transit options like Community Transit’s Swift Orange Line are encouraged.





Night Market 4:00 – 8:00pm at all new stations





The celebration continues at each new station along the route in the form of a night market!





Enjoy a range of events hosted by community groups at each new station. You’ll find everything from a bouncy house, food trucks, face painting, live music, giveaways and so much more. And don’t forget to play Discover. Stamp. Win! Along the way!





Shoreline will have night markets at our two new stations.

Shoreline North/185th Street Station will be hosted by the North City Neighborhood Association.

Shoreline South/148th Street Station will be hosted by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.

All 4 new stations (Shoreline South, Shoreline North, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood) will be celebrating their grand openings, so hop on the train and check out the other new stations while you're at it.





This landmark event will only happen once – show up and make history in Shoreline!





