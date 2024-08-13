North Helpline celebrates 35 years with fundraising dinner September 7, 2024

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Raffle baskets at North Helpline Benefit Dinner

Join North Helpline in celebrating their 35th anniversary addressing food access and homelessness prevention in our community!

On Saturday September 7, 2024 from 5 to 10pm, our community will gather to celebrate 35 years as neighbors. We will learn what's in store for the next chapter of North Helpline.

Join in for dinner, raffles, and more, at the North Star Benefit Dinner!

Event Information:

