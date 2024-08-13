Help is needed to make sure every Shoreline School District student is back to school ready

Tuesday, August 13, 2024


Shoreline PTA Council and Shoreline Public Schools Foundation are collecting backpacks and financial donations to support students this year.

Donations of large backpacks for middle and high schoolers are low this year. And we need several more volunteers on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 to help sort supplies and deliver them to the schools.

Financial contributions can be  made to the Foundation

Backpacks can be dropped off at the Foundation offices, located in the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave, or shop from our wish list

Volunteers can sign up here

Thank you for being such a supportive community.


