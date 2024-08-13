

Seattle Tattoo Expo August 16-18, 2024

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall





Hosted by Seattle’s internationally recognized shop Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to the leading artists in tattooing both locally and from around the world.





Vendors, displays, entertainment at the Seattle Tattoo Expo

Whether you are searching for an artist or looking to get tattooed, the Seattle Tattoo Expo offers enthusiasts a gathering place to share their love for this enduring art form.



WHEN:



August 16-18, 2024

Friday – 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday – 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Complete schedule and tickets here





Live tattooing, contests, DJs, burlesque, and moreGet inked, see the beautiful artwork of over 250 artists, and take in all that is Seattle tattoo culture and history at Seattle Tattoo Expo.