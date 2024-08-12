Reusable Materials Collection at Shoreline Transfer Station
Monday, August 12, 2024
|Donate reusable building materials and tools on Fridays and Saturday at the Shoreline Transfer Station. Photo courtesy Second Use
Are you getting rid of reusable building materials or tools that are too good to throw away? Second Use is collaborating with King County to enable free drop-off of selected reusable materials just outside the Shoreline Transfer Station 2300 N 165th St, Shoreline, 98133 on Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to 5pm, starting August 9, 2024.
Cabinets, doors, windows, lighting, lumber, tools, hardware and high quality furniture in good reusable condition are among the categories of materials of interest. Materials need to be visually assessed for suitability before acceptance.
Second Use president and Shoreline resident Dirk Wassink says, “We are excited to offer residents of north King County a convenient location to drop off materials for reuse.
"One of the important ways that we can save resources, build community resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions is by reusing materials instead of throwing them away.”
Second Use operates two stores full of reusable materials, in the SODO neighborhood of Seattle and in Tacoma.
Residents who want to check about materials before bringing them in can email shoreline@seconduse.com or call the collection station 206-423-2728 on Fridays and Saturdays. More information is available at www.seconduse.com.
Please note: The Shoreline Transfer Station does not allow residents of Seattle or Snohomish County to dispose of unwanted material at this facility.
Residents who want to check about materials before bringing them in can email shoreline@seconduse.com or call the collection station 206-423-2728 on Fridays and Saturdays. More information is available at www.seconduse.com.
Please note: The Shoreline Transfer Station does not allow residents of Seattle or Snohomish County to dispose of unwanted material at this facility.
0 comments:
Post a Comment