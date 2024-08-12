City of Shoreline and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to honor Community and Business Leaders

The City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce invite the community to come together for a special event celebrating the leaders who make Shoreline a thriving, vibrant, and welcoming place for all.

Nathan Daum, Economic Development Manager for the City of Shoreline said, ""The Community Champion Award celebrates those who embody the spirit of Shoreline through their dedication and service. Their contributions uplift our community and inspire others to make a positive impact."

“After stumbling on an old "Shoreliner of the Year” plaque in the Chamber office," said Chamber President Lara Grauer, "our Board of Directors was inspired to revive the tradition of honoring leaders in our local business community.

We have three deserving finalists: Jack Malek, Marlin Gabbert, and Kevin Barrett. I’m looking forward to celebrating all of them at our event on August 16th!”

Location: Shoreline City Hall - 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Date and Time: Friday, August 16, 2024, 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Register:

