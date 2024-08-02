Plans for Lake Forest Park Lakefront Park enter Phase 2

Friday, August 2, 2024

Design for new Lakefront Park in Lake Forest Park
With the preferred design selected, the city and consultant team are working to advance the conceptual plan into detailed design documents. 

The city is also actively pursuing grants and other funding to support the next stages of design and construction. 

Community engagement will continue throughout the next phase of the project. 

Stay tuned for upcoming events, meetings, and workshops coming soon!
Site plan for new Lakefront Park 

Deputy Mayor Lori Bodi stated 

Following extensive public comment, the City developed an impressive schematic design for our waterfront park, including a seamless boundary with Lyon Creek Park, beachfront access and recreation, community meeting spaces, and a playground area. 

To visualize the new park, visit the project website.


