Help chart Washington’s transportation future

Friday, August 2, 2024

Photo courtesy Washington State Transportation Commission

Public input sought at upcoming virtual meetings on the state’s 20-year plan, topics include climate, funding, community and equity

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Transportation Commission is in the process of updating the state’s 20-year transportation plan that establishes a high-level, long-term roadmap for the statewide transportation system. As part of this process, the commission is holding workshops in August and September to take public input on this early stage of the planning process.

The workshops will seek public input on four topics emerging from meetings held across the state thus far. 

The meetings will be conducted via Zoom, and online registration is required for each meeting.

Virtual workshop details

All workshops run from 10 to 11:30am on their given dates. 

The workshop will cover the following topics:
  • Climate and resiliency – Thursday, Aug. 15: What’s needed to ensure our transportation system can sustain itself under increasing serious climate events, and how do we proactively prepare for them?
  • Long-term funding – Thursday, Aug. 22: What types of funding solutions will help to meet transportation maintenance and operations, safety and preservation needs?
  • Connecting communities – Thursday, Aug. 29: How can we make our transportation system, neighborhoods and communities safer while improving access to opportunity?
  • Equity in transportation – Thursday, Sept. 5: How can transportation planning and investments be more inclusive of historically under-represented communities, including rural areas?
Each workshop will feature insights from practitioners in the field as well as an interactive discussion on how the state is making progress – and what could be done to improve that progress.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. Find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot here

For more information about the Washington Transportation Plan update, visit the commission’s website


Posted by DKH at 11:23 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  