Jobs: WSDOT Air Quality & Acoustics Policy and Technical Supervisor (TPS5)





This position represents WSDOT as the statewide agency technical expert on air quality, acoustics, and greenhouse gas emissions, hydro acoustics, and pavement noise measurement techniques, and leads a team of technical staff to support projects across Washington.





In addition to assessing impacts to communities, the TPS 5 is responsible for statewide noise policy development, modeling and design, research, and implementation relating the effects of both construction and operational noise on Southern Resident Killer Whales and other marine mammals as well as fish species in marine and freshwater environments, in addition to effects to terrestrial threatened and endangered species including Northern Spotted Owl and Marbled Murrelets.









In addition to supporting WSDOT and WSF projects and facilities, this professional technical position oversees external agency air, noise and energy studies for transportation projects involving local agencies, transit, and developers statewide.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$88,741 - $119,397 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a professional Transportation Planning Specialist 5 (TPS5) to serve as the Air Quality, Acoustics Policy and Technical Supervisor in Shoreline, WA.