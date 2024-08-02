Letter to the Editor: Exclusive waters
Friday, August 2, 2024
The Shoreline Area News today (Aug.2) showed several views of the proposed development plan for our water park.
The illustrations revealed 11 parking stalls (5 disable,6 standard) and illustrated approximately 12 people using the lawn or water.
I would like to see an illustration of the off-site parking count and location and what the safe maximum count of users will be allowed each day.
Not being able to factor off-site parking facilitation, nor the maximum user counts, I did some simple math projections on the existing plan.
- 13,300 population LFP, 11 stalls= 3.3 years wait for each resident to park.
- An ample estimated 36 users= 369 days each group accommodated.
- Assuming 4 full months of use, new groups would be allowed access every 3 years.
2010 census reported 5,268 housing units in LFP. Using the low estimate of $5 million for development, plus $5 million purchase price, the average cost per 5,268 homes is $1,898.
There has been much acclaim from LFP officials how great the news of a water park to be used by all LFP residence, plus no restrictions to those not living in LFP. As with all good news, there is bad news as well and certainly the cost and access issues alone illustrate the poor judgement on the cities part in this
Masquerade of political promise. Only a few will ever be able to dip their toe in these exclusive waters.
I feel deceived by all the city hype over a poor judgement and promise for use.
Jack Tonkin
Lake Forest Park
