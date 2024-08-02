Letter to the Editor: Exclusive waters

Friday, August 2, 2024

To the Editor:

The Shoreline Area News today (Aug.2) showed several views of the proposed development plan for our water park.

The illustrations revealed 11 parking stalls (5 disable,6 standard) and illustrated approximately 12 people using the lawn or water.

I would like to see an illustration of the off-site parking count and location and what the safe maximum count of users will be allowed each day.

Not being able to factor off-site parking facilitation, nor the maximum user counts, I did some simple math projections on the existing plan.
  • 13,300 population LFP, 11 stalls= 3.3 years wait for each resident to park.
  • An ample estimated 36 users= 369 days each group accommodated.
  • Assuming 4 full months of use, new groups would be allowed access every 3 years.
Costs: The park property cost $5 million dollars. The development costs are yet to be determined but it has been discussed at $5-$8 million. I recognize grants have paid much of the costs but the actual tax payer cost is the true reflection of judgement vs. costs. (And for the purpose of evaluation, the future costs for maintenance, personnel, insurance, etc. shall be ignored until some data for those factors are produced.)

2010 census reported 5,268 housing units in LFP. Using the low estimate of $5 million for development, plus $5 million purchase price, the average cost per 5,268 homes is $1,898.

There has been much acclaim from LFP officials how great the news of a water park to be used by all LFP residence, plus no restrictions to those not living in LFP. As with all good news, there is bad news as well and certainly the cost and access issues alone illustrate the poor judgement on the cities part in this
Masquerade of political promise. Only a few will ever be able to dip their toe in these exclusive waters.

I feel deceived by all the city hype over a poor judgement and promise for use.

Jack Tonkin
Lake Forest Park


Posted by DKH at 11:32 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  