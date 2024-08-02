68 WSDOT work zone accidents in July





We try to keep it pretty light on here, but it needs to be said: This is completely unacceptable and preventable.



Far too often, our workers are hurt in these types of collisions.





Like many of you, they are just trying to do their jobs. Like many of you, they just want to go home to their families at the end of their shift.





Whether we work during the day or night, the dangers road workers face has increased exponentially.



The good news is that the fix should be simple.





The leading causes of these collisions are speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence and following too closely.





The solution is quite literally a matter of slowing down, giving the crews plenty of space to work and paying attention to your surroundings.



Please help WSDOT workers get home safely.







That’s 68 work zone collisions. Not this year. Not this summer. Not statewide. Just the month of July across the greater Puget Sound area.