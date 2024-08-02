WSDOT: Batten down the hatches! It's Seafair weekend!
Friday, August 2, 2024
|WSDOT "paint map" of weekend activities
We'll spare you (from the puns anyway). But we will remind you that it's the heart of summer and there is a lot going on in every corner of the state. There's also road and highway construction that you might encounter on your travels.
Remember, the Interstate 90 bridges between Seattle and Bellevue will be open, along with the trail, but people biking, walking or rolling should not stop or stand along the trail during the air shows. And if you're behind the wheel when the Blue Angels roar past, please keep your eyes on the road.
Wherever you're headed, some words of wisdom: Expect traffic and leave early; "know before you go" with our mobile app and real-time travel map; and if possible take transit to your destination.
Visit Seattle Seafair’s website for more information about Seafair activities.
0 comments:
Post a Comment