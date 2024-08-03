Sound Transit night work on 5th NE and at NE 185th station garage

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Full night time road closure of 5th Ave NE from NE 145th St to NE 148th St

Starting Monday, Aug. 5, Sound Transit crews will finish paint striping on 5th Ave NE from NE 145th St to NE 148th St, resulting in nighttime road closures. 

The NE 145th St to northbound I-5 on-ramp will also be closed. This work will be performed at night to minimize traffic and community disruption.

Night work at NE 185th Station Garage

Starting Monday, Aug. 5, contractors will be performing night work inside the Sound Transit guideway at the NE 185th Station Garage. This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

Residents should expect noise from equipment and vehicles such as striping trucks, sweeper trucks, air compressors, light plants/generators, MMA trucks, and various hand tools.

Monday, August 5, through Thursday, August 8, from 8pm to 5am the following mornings.


