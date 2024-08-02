Passing of former Shoreline Mayor Bob Ransom

Friday, August 2, 2024

Robert Ransom
Robert Ransom died at the age of 83 on July 29, 2024 in Shoreline. He was long in civic life in Shoreline, starting with eight years on the Shoreline School Board from 1983 to 1991.

When Shoreline incorporated, he was elected to the first city council, serving from 1995 to 2007, the last two years as Mayor.

After the city council, he was elected to the Ronald Wastewater Board in 2011.

Bob was a Retired Human Resource Director/Consultant (SPHR), and Licensed Mental Health and Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC). He had a MS degree in Educational Psychology, and a MPA degree in Public Administration - Human Resource/Personnel.


