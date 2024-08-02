King County Regional Homelessness Authority hires Irene Agustin as Chief Program Officer

Friday, August 2, 2024


KCRHA Chief Program Officer Irene Agustin
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is excited to announce that Irene Agustin is our new Chief Program Officer (CPO). 

In this role, she’ll lead the organization’s work on overseeing more than 200 service provider contracts, equity-based procurement of homelessness program services, homeless crisis response system development and alignment, and applications for new funding.

Ms. Agustin has dedicated more than 20 years to working in human services and people experiencing homelessness. 

She has successfully led interdisciplinary teams in San Francisco, St. Louis, and Baltimore, designing and implementing initiatives that have improved shelter, access to affordable housing, and support services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. 

One of Ms. Agustin’s key strengths is her capacity to analyze data and assess program effectiveness to drive continuous improvement and strategic decision-making.
 
“I think what I’m mostly looking forward to is the hands-on implementation and execution of improvements to the homelessness response system,” Ms. Agustin said. “And working with the team and community on getting people housed and connected to services and resources to help rebuild their lives.”    

