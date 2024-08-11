Op-Ed: Washington State Voters Need Accessible Voting Options



I am legally blind. I am unable to see the writing on a paper ballot. My options for voting independently and anonymously are limited. I am legally blind. I am unable to see the writing on a paper ballot. My options for voting independently and anonymously are limited.

There are some limited options.



You can choose a trusted person to fill out your ballot and help guide you to the signature line. However, there is no way to verify your choices were honored. Plus, your voting choices are not anonymous using this method.



You can go to your local polling center and use an accessible voting unit (AVU). This device will read to you the information on the ballot and allow you to make a selection on the computerized screen. The elections officials will then print off the ballot so that a paper ballot exists per Washington state law.





All you need to do as a visually impaired voter is find a ride to your polling center during business hours, hope that someone in the office is trained to use the AVU and find a ride back home.





Using Paratransit for transportation will likely take 3 or more hours round trip. Of course, you need to pre-schedule your ride at least three days in advance to vote since same-day trips are not possible. Paratransit is not like calling Uber.



In some counties such as King County, you can mark your ballot using screen reading technology on your computer. However, you then must print out your ballot, figure out where to sign it and then mail your ballot. Who owns a private printer these days?



Visually impaired voters in Washington state continue to be disenfranchised. We have submitted legislation to establish an accessible voting portal that was blocked by Common Cause, The League of Women Voters, Free Speech for People and representatives from the Secretary of State office.









So, we are now making this issue public. We are asking you to help us move forward.



Are you appalled that in 2024, disabled voters are struggling to be able to vote as is our constitutional right? Send an email to



If you want to reach out to members of the Washington Council of the Blind on this issue, please contact us at



We appreciate your support in this important voting year.



Judy Brown

Chair of Government Affairs

Washington Council of the Blind





We have tried working directly with the Secretary of State to solve transportation issues, inadequate access to AVUs and other issues. We still have no resolution to our ongoing needs.So, we are now making this issue public. We are asking you to help us move forward.Are you appalled that in 2024, disabled voters are struggling to be able to vote as is our constitutional right? Send an email to secretaryofstate@sos.wa.gov . Let Secretary Steve Hobbs know that establishing an accessible voting portal for visually impaired voters tis the right thing to do.If you want to reach out to members of the Washington Council of the Blind on this issue, please contact us at wcb.voting.issues@gmail.com We appreciate your support in this important voting year.Judy BrownChair of Government AffairsWashington Council of the Blind

In Washington, we have a vote-by-mail system. You get your ballot mailed to you. You mark your ballot, and you can mail it back or place it in a drop box. Visually impaired voters cannot vote this way.For voters who are blind or have low vision, voting is not easy, and, at times, it is impossible.